Nick Jonas flaunts his 'arms of Poseidon' in intense workout video, don't miss Priyanka Chopra's reaction

American singer and Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, showed off his ripped physique and dedicated workout routine in the latest gym video. And it is all the motivation we needed to say goodbye to our Tuesday blues. He did muscle building workout with a set of dumbbells at his gym and even got compliments from his followers, including Priyanka.

Nick posted a black and white video of himself practising dumbbell bicep curls at the gym. He captioned the video, "Monday motivation. Let's get it." Dressed in a black tank top and shorts with tights and trainers, Nick flaunted his ripped arm muscles and nailed the whole routine.

The Jonas Brothers' singer used the song, Like A Boss, for the now-viral video. And we have to say it is an apt choice considering he looked like one while exercising. The clip shows Nick doing bicep curls at the gym while standing in front of a mirror. Keep scrolling to take a look at the clip:

After Nick posted the reel on his Instagram page, many celebrities and followers took to the comments section to praise his physique and dedication. Priyanka wrote, "Damn! I just died in your arms." A user wrote, "The arms of Poseidon." See some of the other comments:

Comments on Nick Jonas' post.

Benefits of Dumbbell Bicep Curls:

Dumbbell Bicep Curls helps in building muscles in your arms by targetting different spots. It can strengthen the elbow flexion by activating the brachialis muscle, the prime mover for elbow flexion. It also encourages the functional movement of elbows for everyday activities and improves grip strength.

Earlier, Nick had opened up about living with Type 1 diabetes in honour of National Diabetes Month. He talked about his diabetes diagnosis and how he first felt "frightened" but with the help of his "incredible support system" he regained the strength to "push through". Take a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick made headlines recently after the actor dropped Jonas from her surname on Instagram without explanation. The change gave air to several rumours. However, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, dismissed the rumours. The couple will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in December.

Did Nick Jonas' video motivate you to hit the gym?

