News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all the latest news

Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted

In the wake of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws, several borders of the national capital between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday. Read more

26 dead, hundreds missing: What we know so far about Uttarakhand flash flood

Rescuers have recovered 26 bodies from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand even as authorities have said more than 170 people are still missing. Read more

Delhi wakes up to foggy morning; AQI in very poor category

Moderate to dense fog enveloped parts of the national Capital on Tuesday, with the visibility dropping significantly in many parts. The low wind speeds also kept the air quality in the very poor zone. Read more

Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs

After making stricter rules for NGOs to receive funds from abroad, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has now advised Chartered Accountants (CAs) to familiarise themselves thoroughly with the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010, Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules 2011 as well as amendments and notifications issued by it from time to time so that they can help and guide the associations and their office bearers. Read more

Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?

To overturn England's four days of dominance in Chennai and pull off an improbable victory, India will have to make history on Tuesday. Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. Read more

Salman Khan drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary, has a funny advice for friend's wife

Actor Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a funny video from 33 years ago to wish his childhood friend Sadiq on latter's wedding anniversary. He also cracked a joke about how his friend's wife made this marriage work. Read more

Malaika Arora wants you to do Yoga, shares new asana and its benefits

The Yoga queen is back at it again. Malaika Arora, in another attempt to urge her followers to stop procrastinating and exercise, shared a new fitness post. Just like every week, Malaika shared an image of herself nailing a Yoga asana and penned a long note along with it talking about its benefits and the steps to do the asana correctly. Read more

'PM Modi looking like Tagore...': Congress MP's jibe ahead of Bengal polls