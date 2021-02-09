Delhi wakes up to foggy morning; AQI in very poor category

Moderate to dense fog enveloped parts of the national Capital on Tuesday, with the visibility dropping significantly in many parts. The low wind speeds also kept the air quality in the very poor zone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog conditions will persist over Delhi-NCR through the week. Initial reports from the IMD said that the wind speed at 7am on Tuesday was 1.47kmph, which was barely enough to dissipate the fog.

Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the average hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 316, in the very poor zone.