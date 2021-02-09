IND USA
A security personnel near India Gate, New Delhi, on February 8. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi wakes up to foggy morning; AQI in very poor category

IMD says fog conditions will persist over Delhi-NCR through the week. The wind speed on Tuesday was too low to dissipate the fog
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:17 AM IST

Moderate to dense fog enveloped parts of the national Capital on Tuesday, with the visibility dropping significantly in many parts. The low wind speeds also kept the air quality in the very poor zone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog conditions will persist over Delhi-NCR through the week. Initial reports from the IMD said that the wind speed at 7am on Tuesday was 1.47kmph, which was barely enough to dissipate the fog.

Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the average hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 316, in the very poor zone.

