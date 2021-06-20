Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Shiv Sena MLA suggests CM Thackeray to 'come close to PM Modi' and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A Shiv Sena MLA has a suggestion for Uddhav Thackeray: 'Better if you get closer to PM Modi'

As not all seems well between the Shiv Sena and the Congress in the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra, a Shiv Sena MLA has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray offering a suggestion. Read More

Political turmoil in Rajasthan as independents, BSP MLAs join hands against Sachin Pilot camp

The political turmoil in Rajasthan seems to be unending, as the independents and BSP-turned-Congress MLAs have joined hands against the Sachin Pilot camp, which is demanding cabinet expansion and political appointment, HT has learnt. Read More

Free Covid-19 vaccines from tomorrow, pre-registration on Co-Win not mandatory

The next phase of India's vaccination drive in which the Central government will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years will begin from June 21, Monday, marking a significant shift from its earlier 'liberalised and accelerated' vaccination policy. Read More

Taliban insists ‘genuine Islamic system’ only way to women rights. What does it mean?

The Taliban on Sunday insisted that a “genuine Islamic system” was the only way to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan and ensure women’s rights in line with cultural traditions and religious rules. Read More

'They might knock Australia off the mantle': Brad Hogg says India women's team might be 'team to beat in four years'

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg made a bold prediction for India women's Test team saying that he sees them becoming a dominant force in about four years' time. Read More

Anushka Sharma shares unseen pic from pregnancy days in Father's Day post for Virat Kohli and her dad

Anushka Sharma has shared a gallery of pictures with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and her father, colonel (retd) Ajay Kumar Sharma to mark Father's Day. Read More

cm uddhav thackeray
