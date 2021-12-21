News updates from HT: Shringla to visit Myanmar to discuss humanitarian support, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Foreign secretary Shringla to visit Myanmar to discuss humanitarian support, security situation

India’s foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will visit Myanmar on Wednesday for talks with the military junta and political parties against the backdrop of growing concern in New Delhi over the fallout of the humanitarian and security situation in the neighbouring country. Read more…

Airbus, Boeing want US to delay new 5G services over flight safety concerns

The chief executive officers of the world’s two biggest plane makers have requested the Biden administration to delay the rollout of new 5G wireless services citing aviation safety concerns. Read more…

After Sonia Gandhi’s intervention, Rajasthan may get coal from Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government may remove the hurdles for clearing Parsa coal block in bio-diversity rich Hasdeo Aryand forest for mining by Rajasthan government after the intervention of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, functionaries in the two Congress-ruled states said. Read more…

Opinion | Aadhaar-Voter ID link: Why pre-legislative consultation was needed

On Tuesday, Parliament approved the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, paving the way for the linking of the 12-digit biometric Aadhaar number with voter identity cards, without much debate. In both houses, the government argued that the linking would help weed out bogus voters from the electoral rolls, even as the opposition raised concerns that this could impinge on the privacy of a voter and lead to “mass disenfranchisement.” Read more…

Shilpa Shetty says ‘truth is incontrovertible’ even in the face of ‘malice’ as Raj Kundra denies links with porn racket

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a quote by former British prime minister Winston Churchill about how the truth cannot be contested, after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, broke his silence on the allegations levelled against him. Read more…

'He is truly world-class and has created problems for batters': Zaheer Khan's huge praise for 28-year-old India bowler

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has highly rated India’s fast bowling department ahead of the start of the South Africa Test series, and reiterated the fact that the pace battery is fully capable of picking up all 20 wickets in a match. Read more…