News updates from HT: SIT close to 1st arrest in Mahakumbh Covid-19 testing scam case and all the latest news

Mahakumbh Covid testing scam: 60,000 numbers verified, SIT close to 1st arrest

The committee probing alleged fake Covid-19 tests conducted during Mahakumbh in Haridwar said it had completed verification of about 60,000 phone numbers of visitors, who the laboratories under scanner claimed to have tested for the infection during the mega religious event earlier this year. Read More

Indian, Afghan foreign ministers discuss developments in Afghanistan

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan against the backdrop of a violent campaign by the Taliban to take control of territory. Read More

Uttarakhand govt cancels Kanwar yatra over coronavirus fears

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday decided to cancel the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled this year in view of the raging the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and a possible third wave of the pandemic. Read More

After brief delay, Sher Bahadur Deuba takes oath as Nepal’s PM for fifth time

Nepal Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday took oath as prime minister for the fifth time hours after he refused swear in seeking a correction in his appointment letter that did not mention the constitutional clause under which he was appointed, multiple news agencies reported. Read More

'We have lost one of our cricketing heroes': BCCI mourns the demise of World Cup-winner Yashpal Sharma

BCCI have sent their tribute to 1983 World Cup-winner Yashpal Sharma, who died on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest. The 66-year-old breathed his last in New Delhi. Sharma, who represented the country in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs, scored 2,489 runs in international cricket. He also had 2 hundreds and 13 half-centuries to his name. Read More

Shaheer Sheikh pens note on playing Sushant Singh Rajput's role in Pavitra Rishta 2: 'Sushant, you will always be Manav'

Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput to play Manav in the second season of Pavitra Rishta. The show made Sushant a household name when he essayed the role in 2009. Read More

WhatsApp could soon rollout 'Tap to Join' feature for users; here’s how it will work

The latest news about WhatsApp is that the app-maker is working on an improvement to group voice calls feature and that it is set to completely change the way it works. Read More