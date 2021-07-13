'We have lost one of our cricketing heroes': BCCI mourns the demise of World Cup-winner Yashpal Sharma

BCCI have sent their tribute to 1983 World Cup-winner Yashpal Sharma, who died on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest. The 66-year-old breathed his last in New Delhi. Sharma, who represented the country in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs, scored 2,489 runs in international cricket. He also had 2 hundreds and 13 half-centuries to his name.

He was a key member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning side. A brilliant fielder and a gutsy right-handed batsman, Sharma was India’s second-highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 240 runs which included two half-centuries – a brave 89 in India’s opening game against West Indies and a match-winning 61 in the semi-final against England.

He played 160 First-Class matches and scored 8933 runs in addition to 1859 runs in List A cricket. He also served as a national selector from 2004 to 2005 and later from 2008 to 2011.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. We have lost one of our cricketing heroes. He was a valuable middle-order batsman, a sharp fielder and an affable person off the field. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered. I extend my condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said while sending his tribute.

“Yashpal Sharma will be remembered by all for his batting heroics in India’s 1983 World Cup winning campaign. Apart from being one of the key architects from that historic win, he also had an illustrious cricketing career and will fondly be remembered for being a great servant of Indian cricket. The Board shares the pain and grief of the family and prays for the departed soul,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

“A gritty batsman and a team man, Yashpal Sharma never shied away from challenges and that quality of his will continue to inspire the upcoming cricketers. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” BCCI's Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said.