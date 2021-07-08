News updates from HT: Sonia Gandhi writes to Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's demise and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sonia Gandhi offers condolences to Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered “heartfelt condolences” to Saira Banu, actor, and wife of famous Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar, after the thespian passed away on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 98. Read More

Former IAS officer and engineer from Odisha get key portfolios in Cabinet

Ashwini Vaishnaw, a bureaucrat-turned-politician who was inducted on Wednesday into the Union Cabinet in charge of railways, electronics, and information technology, is known as a backroom boy. Read More

Vaccinated British travelers no longer need to isolate under new rule

UK officials have strategized a plan which is expected to come into force this month under which British travelers who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will no longer need to isolate when they return home from moderate risk countries. Read More

Dharmendra reveals Saira Banu's heartbreaking words to him after Dilip Kumar's death: 'Jaan nikal gayi meri'

Saira Banu, who lost her husband, actor Dilip Kumar, on Wednesday morning, was heartbroken as his friends and family paid their last respects to the late actor. Read More

This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds. Read his inspiring story

The smallest change can make the biggest difference - If you’ve heard this saying, then let us tell you the story of an IFS officer who proved each word of the said statement. Read More

Gauahar Khan’s uber-chic loungewear look in tie-dye co-ord set is fashion goals

We can’t help but yearn for a similar romantic getaway as we scroll through Gauahar Khan and her hubby Zaid Darbar’s flood of pictures from their current Moscow trip. Read More

Jaguar Land Rover drives in two-door Defender 90 SUV at ₹76.57 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday announced the launch of Defender 90 SUV at a starting ex showroom price of ₹76.57 lakh. Read More

Now, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications leaked! Take a sneak peek at what's coming

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) later this year. Read More

What drove Modi Cabinet reboot: Polls, appeasement or governance?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the expansion of his cabinet followed by portfolios of the ministers. Watch