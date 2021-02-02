IND USA
News updates from HT: SpaceX to launch 1st all-civilian mission with tech CEO

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida on March 30, 2017, with an SES communications satellite. SpaceX blasted off a recycled rocket for the first time on, using a booster that had previously flown cargo to the astronauts living at the International Space Station.(AFP)

SpaceX to launch first all-civilian mission with tech CEO

Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced on Monday that it will launch its first all-civilian orbital spaceflight in late 2021. The mission is called 'Inspiration4' and the company's technology entrepreneur Jared Isaacman will be commanding it. Isaacman, who is also a trained pilot, will be joined by three other people. Read more.

Nirmala Sitharaman interview: ‘Important to back asset creation’

Hours after presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to HT’s R Sukumar and Doordarshan’s Ajay Mishra, on some of its key highlights. Read more.

When Shatrughan Sinha was chased by Shashi Kapoor with a belt, for being late: 'I would report at noon for 9 am shift'

Actor Shatrughan Sinha recalled an incident from his heyday, when co-star Shashi Kapoor ran after him with a belt, because of his tardiness. He said that he made up for it by learning his lines perfectly and getting through his scenes quickly. Read more.

India vs England: 'He is going to find a little bit of trouble,' Brad Hogg identifies one chink in Shubman Gill's armour

Shubman Gill couldn't have asked for a better start to his Test career. The 21-year-old opening batsman had some memorable outings against Australia's formidable bowling attack in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Read more.

Kajol is a vision in 10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions

The colour black has always been in vogue and Kajol is showing us why. The actor who is currently promoting her recently released Netflix film Tribhanga is also serving us some stunning looks that are the perfect mix of chic and comfy and are great for all outings. Read more.

Farmers announce to block roads on Feb 6; police deny making illegal arrests

Farmers alleged that some protesters have been illegally detained. The Delhi Police, however, denied charges and issued clarification over the arrests made. Farmers also announced 3-hour roadblock on February 6. Watch video here.

