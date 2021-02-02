Kajol is a vision in ₹10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions
- For a recent promotional event of her latest release Tribhanga, Kajol donned a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit and taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories.
The colour black has always been in vogue and Kajol is showing us why. The actor who is currently promoting her recently released Netflix film Tribhanga is also serving us some stunning looks that are the perfect mix of chic and comfy and are great for all outings.
The latest outfit that Kajol donned was a deep black jumpsuit. The silhouette of the monotone outfit flaunted the actor’s enviable curves and made us fall in love with well-fitted jumpsuits all over again. The off-shoulder piece had a high waist and flared legs.
The mother-of-two teamed her attire with a pair of strappy black heels and with her accessories, added a pop of gold to the monotone look. Kajol brought the whole outfit together with her gold buckle belt and statement earrings of the same colour.
For her glam, the 46-year-old went the minimal route and was seen sporting a nude lipstick, blushed check, mascara-laden lashes and lots of highlighter. She left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down. Kajol shared an image of herself in the jumpsuit on her Instagram account with the caption, “The road to happiness is always under construction, but no worries... my SUV has a four wheel drive.. ROCK ON! (sic).”
The jumpsuit that Kajol looked stunning in, was by the homegrown brand Aligne. To add this all-black attire to your collection, you will have to spend ₹9,990.
Check out some of the other looks that we have bookmarked from Kajol’s Tribhanga promotional events:
On the work front, Kajol was recently seen sharing screen space with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the Netflix film Tribhanga. Prior to that, she was seen in the short film, Devi that also featured Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia. She was even a part of the 2020 release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite her real-life husband Ajay Devgn.
