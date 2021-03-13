News updates from HT: Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa speaks with PM Modi ahead of crucial UNHRC vote and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, days ahead of an expected vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record at the UNHRC. Read more

'India's statements don't match with what they do on the field': Virender Sehwag after England win 1st T20I

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said Team India’s pre-match statements do not match with what they do when they step on to the field. Sehwag’s comments came after India suffered an eight-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Ahmedabad. Read more

Divyanka Tripathi got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry, says she faced character assassination

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she has been on the receiving end of ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry. She said that she has never given in and knows how to turn them down ‘while being kind’. Read more

Bringing projectors out of dark rooms into living rooms: Optoma's Vijay Sharma tells us how

It's been more than a year since we stepped into movie halls to watch something. Laptops, tablets and TVs have replaced movie screens for us and it looks like that's how things are going to go for at least a while longer. Read more

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sizzles in all red Balenciaga for Nick Jonas' Spaceman

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always in the news, if its not her interview with Oprah or promotions for her many ventures, then its for her many on point fashion forward looks. Read more

Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video

“Incredible,” “amazing,” and “breathtaking” are probably some among the many words of appreciation you will use for this dance video. The clip shows a man and a woman showing off some cool and power-packed moves. Read more

Fire engulfs train bogey in Uttarakhand; passengers evacuated

A massive fire broke out aboard the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on March 13. The incident occurred near Kansrao in Uttarakhand. The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit in compartment C4. Watch here