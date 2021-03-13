IND USA
Divyanka Tripathi got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry, says she faced character assassination

  • Divyanka Tripathi said that she received 'indecent proposals' from some men in the entertainment industry but has always turned them down.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she has been on the receiving end of ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry. She said that she has never given in and knows how to turn them down ‘while being kind’.

Divyanka said that some men make every attempt to ruin the woman’s image in the industry if their egos are hurt. She said that she faced such character assassination too, but it happened in the initial days of her career.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Divyanka said that while not all men in the industry have behaved inappropriately with her, she had some bad experiences. “There definitely are some men who just can't take 'no' for an answer. They make indecent proposals and make inappropriate remarks. And would you believe that they still want to be respected? If you retaliate or don't respect them, they make sure that they spoil your name,” she said.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat with sultry new photoshoot, Urvashi Rautela says 'internet is melting'

“They take it to their ego. Character assassination karne ki koshish karte hain (They engage in character assassination). I have faced it. But I was new then and like today, even then I was sure of myself; I never succumb to such pressures. Few try to get overpowering but I don't let them. While being kind, I can still put across my point and say 'No means No'. I know how to hold my ground,” she added.

Divyanka shot to fame with the popular serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, in which she starred alongside former boyfriend, Sharad Malhotra. She also acted in shows such as Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8, with husband Vivek Dahiya, and won. Most recently, she was seen as the host of Crime Patrol Satark.

