Divyanka Tripathi got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry, says she faced character assassination
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she received 'indecent proposals' from some men in the entertainment industry but has always turned them down.
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she has been on the receiving end of ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry. She said that she has never given in and knows how to turn them down ‘while being kind’.
Divyanka said that some men make every attempt to ruin the woman’s image in the industry if their egos are hurt. She said that she faced such character assassination too, but it happened in the initial days of her career.
In an interview with ETimes TV, Divyanka said that while not all men in the industry have behaved inappropriately with her, she had some bad experiences. “There definitely are some men who just can't take 'no' for an answer. They make indecent proposals and make inappropriate remarks. And would you believe that they still want to be respected? If you retaliate or don't respect them, they make sure that they spoil your name,” she said.
Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat with sultry new photoshoot, Urvashi Rautela says 'internet is melting'
“They take it to their ego. Character assassination karne ki koshish karte hain (They engage in character assassination). I have faced it. But I was new then and like today, even then I was sure of myself; I never succumb to such pressures. Few try to get overpowering but I don't let them. While being kind, I can still put across my point and say 'No means No'. I know how to hold my ground,” she added.
Divyanka shot to fame with the popular serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, in which she starred alongside former boyfriend, Sharad Malhotra. She also acted in shows such as Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8, with husband Vivek Dahiya, and won. Most recently, she was seen as the host of Crime Patrol Satark.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat dances to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit, he says 'killing it'
- Sonali Phogat, who confessed to having feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, shared a video of herself dancing to Tera Suit. She also called him and Jasmin Bhasin a 'beautiful couple'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she received 'indecent proposals' from some men in the entertainment industry but has always turned them down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wants to know Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar’s diet, here's why
- Ekta Kapoor, commenting on Neha Kakkar's youthful looks, said that she would like to know about her diet. Watch the promo of Indian Idol 12 here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani in awe after her dog accompanies son Aaravv for his nap
- Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her dog, Mowgli, accompanying her son Aaravv for an afternoon nap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Eijaz Khan quit Bigg Boss 14 for Pavitra, and not professional commitments?
- Actor Eijaz Khan has cleared the air about rumours suggesting that he quit Bigg Boss 14 prematurely because he wanted to reunite with Pavitra Punia, and not because he had professional commitments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi deepfakes as Kajol, Priyanka, fan says 'You are more attractive'
- Rakhi Sawant transformed into Kajol from My Name Is Khan and then, Priyanka Chopra from Gunday, in new video. She asked fans which of the two they preferred.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's alleged email to Palace about Kate Middleton crying claims revealed
- An email reportedly sent by Meghan Markle to Palace staff, requesting that a clarification be made on the story about her making Kate Middleton cry, has been revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asim Riaz flaunts his abs in a shirtless pic, Himanshi Khurana reacts
- Asim Riaz dropped a shirtless picture of him on Instagram and dropping a comment was his girlfriend, actor Himanshi Khurana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ridhi Dogra on television's regressive content: 'TV is reflective of society'
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ridhi Dogra opens up about the quality of shows on TV, the vast urban and rural divide in India and more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she was ‘almost tortured’ when she started out
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she was 'almost tortured' during her initial days in the television industry. She added that the experience made her powerful and shaped her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu on post-pregnancy struggles: 'I have days where I just cry'
- Teejay Sidhu shared her feelings in an elaborate note, admitting that she is facing a myriad of emotions. She also says her body may have healed but her emotions are still "raw".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devoleena offers ‘Burnol’ to haters as hashtag of her name reported on Instagram
- Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not seem too bothered about the hashtag of her name getting reported and removed from Instagram. She said success creates haters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lee Min-ho soaks the sun while Kim Go-eun shares a BTS pic from a shoot
- The King: Eternal Monarch stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared new photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana weighs in on Meghan-Harry interview, calls Queen 'great'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox