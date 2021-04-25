News updates from HT: Stricter Covid-19 curbs in Tamil Nadu from April 26 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu imposes stricter curbs in view of Covid-19 pandemic

The Tamil Nadu government imposed fresh restrictions in the state from April 26 in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI reported. Read More

US vows ‘more support’ to India; billionaire offers to fund ‘planeloads’ of O2

The US has decided to deploy “more supplies and support” to help India deal with the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 cases. Read More

Delhi HC suspends ED’s look our circular against alleged arms dealer Sudhir Choudhrie

Sudhir Choudhrie, an alleged arms dealer who is under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner in its money laundering probe against London-based engine-maker Rolls-Royce Plc. Read More

'He likes to be main man in teams, he isn't that here': Pietersen on why he was 'skeptical' about Maxwell's run at RCB

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have declared themselves to be the favourites to lift the Indian Premier League 2021 trophy this year after four straight wins in the tournament. Read More

Grandpa’s reply on being asked what he liked building the most leaves people emotional. Watch viral clip

In today’s edition of videos which are absolutely heartwarming, here’s a clip of a conversation between a grandpa and his granddaughter. Read More

Stowaway movie review: The most vital film 'atmanirbhar' Indians can watch right now, out on Netflix

No one could have predicted this, least of all the people who made it, but Stowaway, a new science-fiction survival drama on Netflix, is perhaps the most thematically relevant and emotionally resonant film that Indians will watch this year. Read More

Maximalism & minimalism: Mira Kapoor channels Moira Rose in monochrome outfits

It is no secret that Shahid Kapoor's better half, Mira Rajput is quite the fashionista, and the 28-year-old mother of two is constantly blessing our feeds with one banger look after the other. Read More

‘BJP has outfunded us’: TMC's Derek O’Brien on West Bengal polls l The Interview

Trinamool MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's go-to man in Delhi Derek O'Brien spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times' Kumkum Chadha on the West Bengal polls. Read More