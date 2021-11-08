Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.(PTI File Photo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 01:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Padma Awards: Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley given Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Former external affairs minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Sushma Swaraj, former finance minister Arun Jaitley and 117 other eminent personalities were conferred the Padma Vibhushan awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Read more

'Whenever India is up against a good team, they can't score': Gavaskar lists 2 reasons behind team's flop show at T20 WC

With India's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup dashed following New Zealand's win over Afghanistan on Sunday, former captain Sunil Gavaskar has listed out a couple of reasons which he feels led to India's lacklustre performance at the ICC tournament. Read more

Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri awards. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with Padma Shri at Monday's ceremony in Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They will be presented with the awards by President Ram Nath Kovind. Read more

Watch: Ola Electric scooters perform wheelies, donuts, other stunts

In a latest video shared by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, two of the company's electric scooters can be seen performing various stunts with experts in command. Read more

Sharvari Wagh brings back 60s glamour with ruffle mini dress, leaves fans awestruck: See pics

Actor Sharvari Wagh is pumped up this Monday as the title song from her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released online. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 title number features her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan. Read more

Runner falls down at New York City Marathon, strangers help his cross finish line. Watch

A video of a heartwarming moment captured at the New York City Marathon has left people emotional. The clip showcases how some strangers came together to help a runner who fell down just a few meters away from the finish line. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling too. Read more

 

padma vibhushan arun jaitley sushma swaraj
