News updates from HT: Taiwan min asks nation should prepare for military conflict with China and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu attends a news conference for foreign journalists in Taipei, Taiwan. (REUTERS)

Taiwan needs to prepare for military conflict with China, says foreign minister Wu

The warning comes a week after the island reported the largest daily incursion by the Chinese air force as they entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ). Read more here.

'Thin line between carefree and careless': Sunil Gavaskar on Rishabh Pant's innings in WTC final

Reacting to Pant’s innings of 41 in India’s second innings, in which the left-hander tried to force things by going down the track multiple times against New Zealand seamers, Sunil Gavaskar said ‘there is a thin line between carefree and careless.’ Read more here.

Anupam Kher gets 'reality check' as Himachali man fails to recognise him, wants to drown in 'chullu bhar paani'

A Himachal Pradesh resident failed to recognise Anupam Kher while he was on his morning walk. The actor shared a video of the incident. Watch here.

BTS ARMY is relieved as South Korean govt says they would delay band's mandatory military service

BTS fans have another reason to celebrate as the South Korean government made a new announcement on the mandatory enlistment of BTS for military service. Read more here.

Watch: Uyghur & Tibetan protesters demand boycott of 2022 Olympics in China

