News updates from HT: Taliban reveal position on Kashmir and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Internal, bilateral: Taliban 'clarify' position on Kashmir

In an apparent clarification of their stance on Kashmir, days after taking over Kabul in a literal powershift of governance in Afghanistan, the Taliban called it a "bilateral and an internal matter", news agency ANI posted on Twitter quoting people familiar with the development. The Taliban is unlikely to focus on Kashmir, the news agency reported attributing it to the official. Read more

Afghanistan's first VP Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker president

Afghanistan’s first vice president Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday added a new twist to the ongoing crisis, claiming he is now the caretaker president after Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country. Citing the provisions of the Constitution of Afghanistan, Saleh said that the first vice president automatically becomes the caretaker president in the event of the president’s absence, escape or resignation. Read more

PM Modi chairs Cabinet meet on Afghanistan situation; Shah, NSA in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his residence on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan following the swift takeover by the Taliban two days ago. Read more

India expresses concern over vandalisation of Ranjit Singh’s statue in Pakistan

India on Tuesday expressed concern at the vandalization of a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, saying incidents of violence against Pakistan’s minorities are increasing at an “alarming rate”. According to reports from Lahore, a member of the radical group, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, vandalised the statue located within the Lahore Fort complex. Read more

'He doesn't only have a big heart but also has brains': Sachin praises Bumrah

India's stellar 151-run victory against England in the second Test at Lord's has gotten everybody to take notice and applaud. After all, it was a comeback of epic proportions and a display of sheer grit and fighting spirit. The latest person to heap massive praise on the team, especially Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the bowlers, is batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Read more

Shershaah Vikram Batra's twin reveals Dimple Cheema's last words to him

Kiara Advani plays Dimple Cheema in the recently released movie Shershaah. Dimple was the girlfriend of Vikram Batra, the Param Vir Chakra awardee who died during the Kargil War of 1999. In a new interview, Vikram's brother Vishal Batra has spoken about Dimple's last words to him before Vikram's death. Read more

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar go all mushy as they mark 160 kms run from Mumbai

While cold weather and monsoons are enough to make us procrastinate workout and be cosy at home with our partner, Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman has other romantic fitness plans with wife Ankita Konwar. If fitness passion had a face, it would look like Milind and Ankita who opted for a “Unity Run” this Independence Day and crossed into Gujarat from Mumbai “after two days of incessant rain”. Read more

WhatsApp rolls out this background feature in India

WhatsApp, back in November, introduced its UPI-based payments platform in India. At the time, the payments tile that the company had introduced featured the transferred amount being highlighted in green colour against a light green background, which is the same as regular text messages that are shared on the Facebook-owned messaging platform. Now, WhatsApp is rolling out an update to this feature that will make money transfers on WhatsApp a bit more personal and interesting. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON