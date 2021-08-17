India expresses concern over vandalisation of Ranjit Singh’s statue in Pakistan

India on Tuesday expressed concern at the vandalization of a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, saying incidents of violence against Pakistan’s minorities are increasing at an “alarming rate”.

According to reports from Lahore, a member of the radical group, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, vandalised the statue located within the Lahore Fort complex. Police detained the man allegedly responsible for the act after he was held by people in the area.

This was the third time the statue, located in a high-security area, was vandalised since it was unveiled in 2019.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the incident as “disturbing” and said, “Such attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society.”

He added, “Incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, as well as their private property, are increasing at an alarming rate.”

Bagchi noted that just 12 days ago, a mob attacked and desecrated a Hindu temple at Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan.

“The Pakistani state has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks. This is creating a climate of fear for the minority communities to practice their faith,” he said.

“We call upon the government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities,” Bagchi added.

The nine-foot bronze statue was unveiled in June 2019 to mark the 180th death anniversary of Ranjit Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh empire who ruled over Punjab for close to 40 years.

The statue shows Ranjit Singh sitting on a horse in regal attire, sword in hand. Just two months after its unveiling, the statue was vandalised by two members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik. Both men were arrested by police.

Video footage of Tuesday’s incident showed a man tearing an arm off the statue and then removing it from atop the horse and hurling it to the ground.

The incident was condemned by several Pakistani leaders, including information minister Fawad Chaudhry.