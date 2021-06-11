News updates from HT: Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 21 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 21. All you need to know

Tamil Nadu on Friday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown till June 21 on Friday but allowed a few concessions in a few districts following a drop in the number of positive cases in the state. Read More

Bengal BJP to set-up ‘disciplinary action committee’ following Mukul Roy’s exit

The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will set up a disciplinary action committee to take necessary action against political leaders deemed to be “going against the party”. BJP General Secretary of Bengal, Sayantan Bose, told reporters. Read More

'Dynamic process': Centre on whether gap between Covishield doses will change

Amid calls to reduce the gap between the two doses of Covishield, based on the new findings by Public Health England, the Union health ministry on Friday said there is no need to panic as such decisions will be taken after careful examination by the experts. Read More

US FDA urges users to throw Innova rapid Covid test in trash, or return to company

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against the use of a rapid antigen test to detect coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on which the UK government has based its mass-testing programme. Read More

'For long time, cricketers wanted this space, some context to Test cricket': R Ashwin 'looking forward to' WTC final

India off-spinner R Ashwin opened up on the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand which will kick off from June 18th and will be played in Southampton. Read More

E3 2021 livestream schedule: When and where to watch the gaming event-free and what to expect

E3 2021 livestream schedule: E3 2021 livestream schedule: It’s that time of the year when you keep aside all your gaming gear and remind yourself that there is still some splurging left to do. Read More

KRK warns Mika Singh after watching his diss track against him: 'Now wait for my videos '

Kamaal R Khan has reacted to Mika Singh's diss track on him, KRK Kutta. On Friday, Mika released the track on YouTube with the singer hurling abuses at the self-proclaimed singer. Read More

On rising rapes, 'mobile phone' logic by UP women's commission member sparks row

In a viral video, a member of UP state women commission Meena Kumari was seen making controversial remarks on rising rape cases in the state. Watch