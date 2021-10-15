News updates from HT: Thackeray dares BJP to topple Maharashtra govt ​and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Thackeray dares BJP to topple Maharashtra govt, takes dig at Fadnavis

In a no-holds-barred attack on the former ally, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Read more

Class 7 girl dials helpline number she found on textbook, says teacher raped her

A school teacher was arrested late on Thursday evening on charges of raping an 11-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district earlier this month. The 31-year-old government school teacher also threatened the girl not to tell anyone. And she didn’t, for about nine days. Read more

Covid-19: ‘Vaccine Mela’ in Dehradun; fridge, microwave, smartphone among prizes

The Dehradun district administration on Friday announced a mega vaccination drive against Covid-19, aimed at increasing the second dose vaccination coverage in the district. Read more

‘Heavily-armed’ Taliban men entered premises of Kabul gurdwara today: Report

Amid concerns over the situation of minorities in Afghanistan post the Taliban's takeover of the country, Puneet Singh Chandhok, who heads the India-based Indian World Forum, claimed on Friday that “heavily-armed” officials from the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” invaded a gurdwara in Kabul. Read more

Kapil Dev channels Ranveer Singh in new video; bowls in long skirt, catches a ball in animal print coat. Watch

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83 this year. However, before fans get to see Ranveer as Kapil, the veteran cricketer doubled up as the actor for a new ad, leaving fans in splits. Watch here

MS Dhoni 'can't hear' Ian Bishop at toss as Dubai crowd erupts, reacts on becoming 1st player to captain 300 T20 matches

MS Dhoni added another feather in his already-illustrious cap as he became the first captain to lead in 300 T20 matches as he led Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Read more

Dussehra 2021: In orange and white, Karishma Tanna aces festive fashion goals

As we ring to the end of the Navratri celebrations for this year, wishes and good vibes are pouring in on social media. The Navratri celebrations kickstarted on October 7 and has been going on till October 15. Read more

