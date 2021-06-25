Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Tharoor tells RS Prasad that Twitter blocked his account as well and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Tharoor also attached a video clip, stating that the same was deleted by Twitter because it includes the copyrighted BoneyM song ‘Rasputin’.(Reuters)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Raviji same thing happened to me’: Tharoor says Twitter blocked his account too

After Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged on Friday that Twitter blocked access to his account, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor claimed he was also denied access to the social networking site. Read more here.

Team India to play intra-squad games in Durham before England Tests: Reports

As per report, the BCCI had requested England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a few practice games. However, the Covid-19 situation won’t allow any such plan to go ahead. Read more here.

Want to travel to the US? Check this for visa and vaccine requirements, possible

Angira Dhar marries her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari in secret ceremony, see wedding pics

Actor Angira Dhar has tied the knot with her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari. The couple has shared pictures from the wedding. Read more here.

The consumer tech experience is broken, it needs to change, says Nothing India's VP and GM Manu Sharma

Nothing announced today that its products are going to be available in India as Flipkart exclusives. We spoke to Nothing’s VP and GM Manu Sharma and Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart to find out more about plans they have. Read more here.

