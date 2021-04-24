News updates from HT: TMC to move Supreme Court against EC, says Mamata and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trinamool Congress to move top court against EC after polls, says CM Mamata

The Trinamool Congress will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India after the West Bengal assembly polls are over to ensure elections are held impartially in future, party chief Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Read more.

Arvind Kejriwal writes to all CMs, requests them to send oxygen to Delhi ‘if they have spare’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to his counterparts in other states and Union territories requesting them to send the surplus of oxygen they may have to the Capital as the city faces acute shortage to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Read more.

‘Covishield most affordable Covid-19 jab’: SII calls out ‘inaccurate comparison’

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday responded to criticism over the latest price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, for state governments and private hospitals, saying the initial rates were kept very low globally as they were based on advance funding given by those countries for at-risk vaccine manufacturing.

Read more.

Please pay for Covid-19 vaccines, if you can: Maha deputy CM Ajit Pawar urges

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday people who can afford the vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) should pay even as the government is preparing to inoculate all adults in the state in the next phase of vaccination from May 1.

Read more.

Sunil Gavaskar hails Maxwell's impact for RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are showing early this season that they are the side to beat, having registered four wins in a row. The addition of Glenn Maxwell has worked wonders for them as RCB remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

Read more.

Smartbands and smartwatches below ₹5,000 that can help track your blood oxygen levels

One of the primary things that you need to keep in check is your blood oxygen or SpO2 levels. Ideally it should be done with the help of a medical-grade pulse oximeter, but if you don't have one and it is not an emergency you can use these smart bands to keep a tab.

Read more.

Mark Zuckerberg posts about missing meals, receives sweet reply from dad

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently took his own platform to share how while working he often misses his meals. His post prompted many to share different responses. Amid them, one particular reply has now created a chatter and it’s from his father Edward Zuckerberg.

Read more.