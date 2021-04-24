Trinamool Congress to move top court against EC after polls, says CM Mamata

The Trinamool Congress will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India after the West Bengal assembly polls are over to ensure elections are held impartially in future, party chief Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

She even directed her party workers and family members to gherao police stations if any TMC worker is ‘illegally’ arrested the night before elections, lodge a complaint and move court.

“In a Whatsapp group, ECI observers were instructing district officials and state police to arrest TMC goons and keep them in preventive detention. They are saying ‘as per plan’. TMC workers have been given the name of ‘trouble mongers’. I have decided to move the SC to ensure elections are held impartially in future,” said Banerjee at a virtual press conference, adding that she has the transcript of the chats.

Earlier this month, the ECI had imposed a ban on the TMC chief for urging people to gherao the central forces.

The TMC-government has been at loggerheads with the ECI with the ruling party repeatedly accusing the poll panel of working at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre. Both the BJP and the commission have refuted such charges.

“The BJP won’t even get 70 seats. The Congress-Left alliance may get at the most 20– 25 seats, or even less. You don’t have the power to stop TMC,” Mamata said while attacking the ECI.

Though none of the senior officials of the poll panel in Kolkata commented on the chief minister’s remarks, the BJP has hit out.

“These are clear signs that she has become unnerved. She knows very well that on May 2 the TMC is going to be ousted from power and hence is making such wild allegations. The BJP is coming to power with more than 200 seats,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.



