News updates from HT: Tripura speaker resigns from post and all the latest news

Tripura speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigns citing 'personal' reasons

Das submitted his resignation to deputy speaker Biswabandhu Sen. Soon after, he was appointed as vice president of the BJP by party president Manik Saha. Read more here.

India extends visas, stay period for stranded foreign nationals till Sep 30

Many foreigners who were in India on various types of visas before March 2020 got stranded in the country due to restrictions imposed on flights in the wake of Covid-19. Read more here.

Canadian city to celebrate Gauri Lankesh Day on September 5

The city will commemorate the slain activist’s life on her death anniversary. Lankesh, a journalist-turned-activist, was shot dead outside her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017. Read more here.

'You may look like an idiot but you would still be batting': Gavaskar reacts to India's top-order collapse at the Oval

After a disappointing show by Indian batsmen on Day 1 of the Oval Test, former captain Sunil Gavaskar was slightly critical of the technique of India's top order batters. Read more here.

Fast & Furious 9 movie review: Vin Diesel's running out of fuel; F9 is like a roadside accident you can't look away from

Fast & Furious 9 movie review: Vin Diesel's long-running action franchise is in desperate need of refuelling. Read more here.

Watch: Owaisi's poetic dig at Modi govt for meeting with Taliban leaders﻿

