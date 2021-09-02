India extends visas, stay period for stranded foreign nationals till Sep 30

Indian visa or stay stipulation period for foreign nationals stranded in India due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic will be considered valid till September 30, the ministry of home affairs announced on Thursday. Many foreigners who were in India on various types of visas before March 2020 got stranded in the country due to restrictions imposed on flights in the wake of Covid-19.

Since then, the Central government has given multiple extensions to regular visas or stay stipulation periods on a gratis basis without levying any overstay penalty. The ministry of home affairs said in a statement that the facility, which was available till August 31, 2021, has now been extended to September 30, 2021, as regular flights to several countries are not operational.

“Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of their visas till September 30, 2021,” the ministry said.

The foreign nationals availing the facility may apply for exit permission on the e-FRRO portal before exiting the country. The permission would be granted by the FRRO/FRO concerned on a gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty, the ministry added.

"If an extension of visa is required beyond September 30, 2021, the foreign national concerned may apply for extension of visa on the online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines," the latest guideline says

Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted visa extension under separate guidelines issued for them.