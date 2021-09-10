News updates from HT: UAE eases travel restrictions for residents from India, 14 other countries and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UAE lifts travel restrictions for residents from India, 14 other countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday said that it is lifting restrictions from September 12 on entry for residents who have been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). It said that residents from India can fly into the UAE from September 12. Read more here.

HT Editorial: How 2001 shaped 2021

9/11 was an opportunity to create a global consensus on terror. The world failed. The disgraceful manner in which the US handled its exit from Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban is an outcome of this flawed post-9/11 architecture. Read more here.

BCCI releases official statement to clear the air, says will work with ECB towards rescheduling Manchester Test

In wake of the fifth India vs England Test match in Manchester being called off due to Covid-19 scare, it was announced that both BCCI and ECB will be rescheduling the cancelled Test match to a further date. Read more here.

Tata Punch micro SUV to get multiple terrain modes, enhanced safety features

Tata Motors has teased several features that will be packed in Punch micro-SUV. The Tata Punch is expected launch later this year and will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Read more here.

KBC 13: Moved Amitabh Bachchan spontaneously decides to donate money to help procure ₹16 cr injection for ailing child

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan spontaneously decided to donate towards procuring the world's most expensive medicine, worth ₹16 crore, for a child suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Read more here.

Taapsee Pannu doesn't miss her workout even during a holiday in Goa | Watch

Taapsee Pannu's fitness video from Goa will motivate you to burn that unwanted fat even as you enjoy a long weekend or a holiday because ‘Good holiday begins with a good workout’. Here are some health benefits of exercising on an elliptical trainer. Read more here.

Artist creates surreal artworks by merging pics of food items and animals

If you have been using the Internet for long, then you may be aware that the online world is filled with people showcasing their amazing –and often unusual – creative artworks. Read more here.

Owaisi says Barabanki Mosque 'martyred', takes jibe at PM Modi. Cops file FIR

