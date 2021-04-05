Home / India News / News updates from HT: Uddhav Thackeray lost moral responsibility to govern says BJP and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Uddhav Thackeray lost moral responsibility to govern says BJP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Uddhav Thackeray (centre) has lost the moral right to govern.(HT Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uddhav Thackeray has lost moral responsibility to govern: BJP after Anil Deshmukh's resignation

Shortly after Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh resigned over corruption allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said targeted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Read more

'If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs': MCC explains law after Fakhar Zaman's controversial run-out

A 'spirit of cricket' debate has once again kickstarted after the controversial run-out of Zaman in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. Read more

Ajay Devgn ensured I got the best treatment, press called me 'scarface': Mahima Chaudhry on career-threatening accident

Actor Mahim Chaudhry, who experienced a career-threatening accident in the 90s, has spoken about how accommodating and helpful Ajay Devgn and Kajol were at the time. Read more

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IMD says north India likely to receive rainfall from April 5-9

Centre seeks listing of Isro spy case on Kerala poll eve, SC sees no urgency

PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs on current Covid-19 situation on April 8

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait threatens tractor agitation in Gujarat after Delhi

Hyundai hits major landmark, has sold 10 lakh SUVs made in India

Hyundai Motor India has achieved a major landmark on Monday, as the carmaker clocked 10 lakh cumulative SUV sales so far since 2015. Read more

Watch: Relatives of woman, who died of Covid, vandalise hospital; 10 arrested

Angry relatives of a woman, who died of Covid-19 in Nagpur, vandalised the hospital and even set the reception counter on fire. Hospital staffers quickly doused the fire to bring the situation under control. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra anil deshmukh cm uddhav thackeray bjp ravi shankar prasad
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP