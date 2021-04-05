News updates from HT: Uddhav Thackeray lost moral responsibility to govern says BJP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uddhav Thackeray has lost moral responsibility to govern: BJP after Anil Deshmukh's resignation

Shortly after Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh resigned over corruption allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said targeted chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Read more

'If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs': MCC explains law after Fakhar Zaman's controversial run-out

A 'spirit of cricket' debate has once again kickstarted after the controversial run-out of Zaman in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. Read more

Ajay Devgn ensured I got the best treatment, press called me 'scarface': Mahima Chaudhry on career-threatening accident

Actor Mahim Chaudhry, who experienced a career-threatening accident in the 90s, has spoken about how accommodating and helpful Ajay Devgn and Kajol were at the time. Read more

Hyundai hits major landmark, has sold 10 lakh SUVs made in India

Hyundai Motor India has achieved a major landmark on Monday, as the carmaker clocked 10 lakh cumulative SUV sales so far since 2015. Read more

Watch: Relatives of woman, who died of Covid, vandalise hospital; 10 arrested

Angry relatives of a woman, who died of Covid-19 in Nagpur, vandalised the hospital and even set the reception counter on fire. Hospital staffers quickly doused the fire to bring the situation under control. Watch here