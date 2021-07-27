News updates from HT: Umar Khalid's bail plea in riots case 'meritless' say Delhi police and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Police calls Umar Khalid's bail plea in riots case 'meritless'

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday there was no merit in the bail application of student leader Umar Khalid who was arrested under stringent provisions of the UAPA in the northeast Delhi riots case. Read more

Guj to provide ₹2,000 as monthly aid to kids who lost 1 parent due to Covid-19

The Gujarat government said on Tuesday that children who have lost a parent to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will receive a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 under the existing scheme of the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna. Read more

'We've been transparent': Centre dismisses study which put India's 'real' toll due to Covid-19 at 2.7-3.3 million

The Union government on Tuesday responded to a report which claimed there have been at least 2.7-3.3 million deaths in India due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till now, stating in a press release it has been “transparent” in its approach related to Covid-19 data management. Read more

Krunal Pandya tests positive for Covid-19, 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I postponed -Report

The second T20 international between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, has been postponed after an Indian player tested positive for Covid-19, according to media reports. Read more

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals Daniel Craig auditioned for Rang De Basanti, but James Bond came calling

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has revealed that Daniel Craig auditioned for the role of James McKinley in Rang De Basanti. But when the actor was approached for the role of James Bond, he requested for some time. Read more

Hyundai India puts Ioniq 5 on display, says government support key for EV push

Hyundai Motor India Limited on Tuesday inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gururgam and on the occasion, put up the much fancied Ioniq 5 on display here. Read more

Katrina Kaif works like a beast to be her fittest best for Salman Khan's Tiger 3

The new schedule of Tiger 3, which is the third film in the successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise, has begun at YRF Studios in Mumbai with lead actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan under a closely guarded set with no picture leaks expected. Read more