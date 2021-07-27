Guj to provide 2,000 as monthly aid to kids who lost 1 parent due to Covid-19

The Gujarat government said on Tuesday that children who have lost a parent to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will receive a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 under the existing scheme of the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna, news agency PTI reported.

Additional chief secretary of the social justice and empowerment department Sunaina Tomar said chief minister Vijay Rupani would launch this provision on August 2. Tomar wrote to the district collectors instructing them to open bank accounts for eligible children within three days.

Until now, only those children who lost both parents to the viral disease were covered under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna and were entitled to get a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 till they turned 21. In case they chose to opt for higher studies after 21, the government would pay them ₹6,000 per month till they turned 24.

As many as 776 children, who lost both parents, received the first monthly instalment of ₹4,000 each earlier in July, according to a report published in PTI.

On July 9, Rupani had increased the age limit of Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna from 18 to 21 years. He said any undergraduate and postgraduate course would be considered for availing benefits, adding children will also be given priority in various government schemes offering scholarships within India and abroad irrespective of their income criteria.

Gujarat has so far reported nearly 825,000 cases, 10,076 deaths and 814,356 recoveries due to the coronavirus disease. On Monday, the state saw 31 new cases, zero deaths and 49 patients were discharged. As per the health department’s bulletin, the state has seen no deaths due to Covid-19 for nearly 10 days. There are 312 active cases at present of which five are in critical condition, the bulletin said. Nearly 176,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday, which pushed the cumulative vaccination figure to 31,806,252, the bulletin also said.

