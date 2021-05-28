News updates from HT: Union minister claims Arvind Kejriwal insulted tricolour and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal insulted Tricolour, claims culture minister Prahlad Patel

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel has accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting the national flag and violating the Flag Code of India during his televised press briefings.

India backs calls for further studies into origin of Covid-19

India on Friday backed calls for further investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and sought the cooperation of China and other parties for such studies, days after US President Joe Biden asked intelligence agencies to submit a fresh report on the issue.

Caribbean court stays immediate repatriation of Mehul Choksi to India

The top court of record for the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States has stayed immediate repatriation of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi even as Indian investigators have pushed for it since he was captured in Dominica after going missing from Antigua & Barbuda.

ICC announces WTC final playing conditions: India, New Zealand to share trophy if match ends in a draw or a tie

The ICC on Friday announced the playing conditions for India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final, which is set to be played next month at Southampton, starting from June 18th.

KRK says he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet', thanks Salim Khan for support

After promising never to review any of Salman Khan's films, actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has taken a different stance.

Will Smith shares new fitness clip, flaunts leaner torso: Pursuit of Happyness

Will Smith has been applauded a lot for his acting skills. The actor, however, is also known for keeping things real and that is why he shared an unedited image of himself showing his body that carried him through the pandemic and made a lot of jaws hit the floor.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world, breaks cover

Would anyone spend more than Rs.200 crore on a car just to get that luxurious car with a boot that resembles a boat tail? Even if it is stacked with some of the most expensive drinks and an independent set-up perfect for a romantic outing?Well, it is a Rolls-Royce, for crying out loud.