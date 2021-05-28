Will Smith shares new fitness clip, flaunts leaner torso: ﻿Pursuit of Happyness

Will Smith has been applauded a lot for his acting skills. The actor, however, is also known for keeping things real and that is why he shared an unedited image of himself showing his body that carried him through the pandemic and made a lot of jaws hit the floor. The actor even went ahead and called it the ‘worst shape of his life.’ He also said that now he was taking charge as he wanted to get into the ‘best shape of his life.’

And that is exactly what the actor did. Since then he has been sharing snippets from his hardcore workout sessions which are urging his fellow industry peers and fans to do some exercise as well. Be it running, working out in the gym or dancing, the actor is at it and in less than a month his handwork has started paying off. That is correct. The Suicide Squad actor shared a montage of snips from his rigorous fitness sessions.

The video that we are talking about started with a bare-chested Will standing in front of the camera on a pedestal showing off a much leaner torso which is the result of all his exercise. It then showed small snips of his workouts and finally ended by showing the same picture of the actor’s body that he posted at the beginning of May. He shared the awe-generating video with the caption, “The Pursuit of Happyness (sic).”

A lot of people took to the comments section and praised the actor for his handwork. One user wrote, “Its All About The Getback (sic).” Another comment read, “Get Back Gang (sic).” One user also wrote, "I’m sure you’ll be back in shape in one month lol (sic),” and the way that the actor has been working out, we think so too.

Did this clip not inspire you to start your weekend with an exercise session?

