News updates from HT: Unlike farm leaders, Modi govt worked for farmers, says Nadda and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Modi govt worked for farmers unlike farm leaders who paid lip service: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda counted Central schemes launched for farmers and said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government did a lot for the farmers, the community leaders only paid lip service to their cause. Read more

Punjab budget session begins on note of protest

The eight-day budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on a note of protest on Monday morning with copies of governor VP Singh Badnore’s address being torn by opposition Shiromani Akali Dal members. Read more

Covid-19 cases in India may rise as summer will force people indoors: Expert

A top Canada-based epidemiologist has cautioned India to guard against a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the months ahead as the summer forces people indoors. Read more

Bengal elections: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday to hold discussions regarding the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Read more

'Guess what, I found a way': Kevin Pietersen remembers the 'greatest innings played by a foreigner in India'

England batsman Kevin Pietersen recalled his historic hundred in Mumbai in the 2012 Test against India to explain how the Joe Root-led side could have adjusted themselves to bat on tough spinning pitches. Read more

Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena Kapoor's compound. Watch

Arjun Kapoor scolded a photographer for trying to climb a wall to get a better angle. The actor was visiting Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who recently welcomed their second son, with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Read more

Mercedes A-Class Limousine drive review: Young at heart, youthful in character

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is a relatively small car but one that has big and boisterous dreams of appealing to young achievers and those looking to enter the luxury automobile segment for the first time. Read more

Golden Globes 2021: Kaley Cuoco to Rosamund Pike, best and worst dressed celebs

Award shows with large gatherings and the red carpets are still a no-go due to the pandemic. However, the awards season kicked off with 78th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28, with a virtual twist to it. Read more

Sachin Tendulkar thoroughly impressed with teen’s ability to solve Rubik’s cube without looking

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared an incredible video showcasing the talent of a 10th grade student from Mumbai. The video shows the student, named Mohammed Aiman Koli, solving a Rubik’s cube without looking at it. Read more

Watch: PM Modi gets Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as India widens vaccination drive