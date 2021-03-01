IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar thoroughly impressed with teen’s ability to solve Rubik’s cube without looking
The image shows Sachin Tendulkar with Mohammed Aiman Koli.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
The image shows Sachin Tendulkar with Mohammed Aiman Koli.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
trending

Sachin Tendulkar thoroughly impressed with teen’s ability to solve Rubik’s cube without looking

The video has garnered over 2.2 million views as people couldn’t stop praising Koli’s incredible talent.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared an incredible video showcasing the talent of a 10th grade student from Mumbai. The video shows the student, named Mohammed Aiman Koli, solving a Rubik’s cube without looking at it. The clip has left netizens stunned just like Tendulkar himself who expressed how amazed he was at Koli’s achievement.

“Met this young man a while back & I'm still amazed by what he can do without looking - what most of us can’t do even while looking,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

In the video, Tendulkar introduces Koli and mentions that he's mentioned in the Guinness World Records thanks to his Rubik’s cube solving abilities.

As the clip goes on, Tendulkar shuffles the cube and hands it to Koli who looks at it for few seconds and goes on to solving it within seconds. “Now, his next challenge is to teach me how to do it!” concludes the caption by Tendulkar.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on February 28, the clip has garnered over 2.2 million views and several comments. People couldn’t stop praising Koli’s incredible talent. Many were stunned to see him solving the cube in mere seconds. Others showered wishes for him to achieve new milestones with his gift.

“Massive respect for his talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! I’m stunned,” commented another. “This is unbelievable. The boy has some next level talent,” said a third.

“A gifted man and a lucky one too. Cheers Master Blaster for showing us Aiman’s talent,” lauded a fourth.

Koli made it to the Guinness World Records in 2019 after solving the cube in 15.56 seconds breaking the record of 16.96 seconds.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar instagram guinness world record holder
Close
The image shows Sachin Tendulkar with Mohammed Aiman Koli.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
The image shows Sachin Tendulkar with Mohammed Aiman Koli.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
trending

Sachin Tendulkar left amazed with teen’s Rubik’s cube solving ability

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The video has garnered over 2.2 million views as people couldn’t stop praising Koli’s incredible talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Bendre Behl(Photo: Instagram)
Sonali Bendre Behl(Photo: Instagram)
trending

Sonali Bendre shares hilarious meme about Mondays, it's too relatable

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' star took to Instagram to share a funny meme that features her and how she feels when she realises Monday is just a few hours away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two different looks created by makeup artists for the emoji makeup challenge.(Instagram)
The image shows two different looks created by makeup artists for the emoji makeup challenge.(Instagram)
trending

Instagram floods with new ‘emoji makeup’ challenge, videos are beyond amazing

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The challenge requires the participant to choose some emojis and curate a makeup look accordingly as the song Dark Horse by Katy Perry plays in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Mr. Paterson playing the keyboard.(Instagram/@supermassivemusic)
The image shows Mr. Paterson playing the keyboard.(Instagram/@supermassivemusic)
trending

This cat’s music composition ‘skills’ may make you its fan. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Mr. Paterson even goes on to search ‘Meow samples’ which in the end makes the composition even more fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The images shows Sampson the doggo.(Reddit/ Made Me Smile)
The images shows Sampson the doggo.(Reddit/ Made Me Smile)
trending

Soldier makes a furry friend on duty abroad, their story is heart-melting

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:31 PM IST
The heartening clip has moved netizens so much that several comments requested the original poster to develop the lovely incident into a feature film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the man doing the sand artwork.(Reddit/oddly satisfying)
The image shows the man doing the sand artwork.(Reddit/oddly satisfying)
trending

Man’s sand art on a piece of wood may make your jaw drop. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • “I was NOT expecting that, it made me physically say 'what' out loud. Bravo!” wrote a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The owner plays with the cats at the Ailuromania Cat Cafe, where customers can relax among purring felines or adopt a stray cat in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 24, 2021. Picture taken February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana(REUTERS)
The owner plays with the cats at the Ailuromania Cat Cafe, where customers can relax among purring felines or adopt a stray cat in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 24, 2021. Picture taken February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana(REUTERS)
trending

This cat cafe in Dubai helps rescues to find purr-fect new homes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The Ailuromania Cat Cafe, which was the Middle East's first cat cafe when it opened in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 121-year-old Galapagos Giant Tortoise at the Nehru Zoological Park.(ANI)
The 121-year-old Galapagos Giant Tortoise at the Nehru Zoological Park.(ANI)
trending

121-year-old tortoise adopted by couple from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:33 PM IST
According to an official release of zoo, Saroj Devi and her husband Ashish Kumar along with family members visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on Saturday and offered to adopt a "Galapagos Giant Tortoise".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayush Kumar Khuntia has named the epic "Pilaka Ramayana".(ANI)
Ayush Kumar Khuntia has named the epic "Pilaka Ramayana".(ANI)
trending

10-year-old boy writes Ramayana in Odia during lockdown

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The book has 104 pages in Ayush Kumar Khuntia's mother tongue, Odia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the image shared by the Twitter user.(Twitter/@vissersixxx)
This is the image shared by the Twitter user.(Twitter/@vissersixxx)
trending

Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:12 PM IST
People shared all sorts of hilarious commenting while replying to the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Moncayo, who leads a food distribution program through Mosaic West Queens Church in the Sunnyside neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York speaks.(AP)
Sofia Moncayo, who leads a food distribution program through Mosaic West Queens Church in the Sunnyside neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York speaks.(AP)
trending

Woman in New York loses job, leads pantry feeding thousands

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Sofia Moncayo lost her job but has continued to lead fundraisers and coordinate dozens of volunteers who distribute more than 1,000 boxes of food to families twice a week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the crocodile rescued from a constriction site in Gujarat.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows the crocodile rescued from a constriction site in Gujarat.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Huge crocodile rescued from construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:28 PM IST
After a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has accumulated tons of responses.(Twitter/@dharamifs_HP)
The post has accumulated tons of responses.(Twitter/@dharamifs_HP)
trending

There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:56 AM IST
While some tweeted the answer, a few praised the images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a wolf at the Wolf Conservation Center.(Twitter/@nywolforg)
The image shows a wolf at the Wolf Conservation Center.(Twitter/@nywolforg)
trending

This video of a wolf in snow is oddly calming to watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President Kamala Harris in a conversation with astronaut Victor Glover.(Instagram/@NASA)
US Vice President Kamala Harris in a conversation with astronaut Victor Glover.(Instagram/@NASA)
trending

US vice president Kamala Harris calls astronaut Victor Glover at ISS. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Astronaut Victor Glover is currently aboard the International Space Station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac