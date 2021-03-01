Golden Globes 2021: Kaley Cuoco to Rosamund Pike, best and worst dressed celebs

Award shows with large gatherings and the red carpets are still a no-go due to the pandemic. However, the awards season kicked off with 78th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28, with a virtual twist to it. The Golden Globe night is known to be the epitome of fashion with stars strutting around one after the other in their most gorgeous attires. Some starts give us an iconic moment with their attires and land in our best-dressed list and well, some not so much. And, this year too, they did not disappoint.

However, the Golden Globe Awards was virtual this year, meaning most of the celebrities wore their best clothes and gave us those swoon-worthy moments while sitting in their homes. The show was hosted by the funny women of Hollywood, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who were spotted on the red carpet wearing gorgeous all-black looks. Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot, Tifanny Haddish, Cynthia Erivo, Angela Bassett and Sofia Carson were a few of the celebrities who made an appearance on the red carpet.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the Golden Globe awards(Associated Press)

However, Kaley Cuoco, Amanda Seyfried, Kiernan Shipka, Kate Hudson and Elle Fanning were among those who attended from the comforts of their home but looked marvellous nonetheless. Let's see some of the stars and their attires:

Gal Gadot was one of the few celebrities who attended the event and looked like a vision in her white mini dress.

Regina King stole the show in her Louis Vuitton sequin one-shoulder dress.

Kaley Cuoco had a princess moment in her Oscar de la Renta gown and we are speechless.

Elle Fanning opted to wear a powder blue bodycon attire with a train to die for by the high-end couture brand Gucci.

Amanda Seyfried looked like a dream in her silk sorbet custom made Oscar de la Renta gown.

Tiffany Haddish made a statement in her sequined gown and we love it.

Tiffany Haddish at Golden Globes(Reuters)

To be honest, we were not that big fans of the I Care A Lot star Rosamund Pike.

Cynthia Erivo added a pop of neon to the event with her green structured dress and long gloves.

We are also not that big fans of Maya Rudolph's orange floral print dress, to be honest.

Sarah Hyland wearing a tangerine gown at the red carpet is goals.

Jane Fonda showed everyone how it's done in her white powersuit.

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy also added a little colour with his funky lemon yellow suit with sequined turtle neck under it by Maison Valentino.

Margot Robbie was a vision to behold in monochrome spaghetti strap thigh-slit dress on the red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy made our hearts skip a bit in her plunging neckline bodycon dress. She truly looked like a queen.

What do you think about these looks?

