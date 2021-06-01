News updates from HT: UP BJP holds review meeting and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP BJP holds review meeting, deputy CM says will win 300 seats in 2022

BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh met senior party leaders of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as part of two-day review exercise on functioning of the party. Read more

Chinese blogger sent to jail for ‘slanderous’ comments on Galwan Valley clash

A blogger has been jailed for eight months for making comments considered slanderous and derogatory about Chinese soldiers who had died fighting Indian troops at Galwan Valley in June last year. Read more

'Martial law': Pakistan opposition, rights bodies condemn new media ordinance

The Pakistan Media Development Authority ordinance 2021 seeks to repeal all the existing legislations and merge them into once single body. The journalist unions have called the move "draconian." Read more

Karan Mehra reveals what happened with wife Nisha Rawal ahead of arrest, says she is using 'bechari girl card'

Television actor Karan Mehra, who played Naitik in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on June 1 and later granted bail. Read more

Sonam Kapoor aces cutting edge style in white khadi dress, black skirt-suit

Dressing up for work or throwing down your hair for a laid-back style, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja knows how to keep the statement intact while dominating the fashion world with her sizzling looks. Read more

Made-in-India Renault Triber scores four stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Renault's flagship MPV Triber has emerged as one of the safest cars in India as it passed the Global NCAP crash tests comfortably. The Triber MPV scored an impressive four-star rating at the latest tests. Read more