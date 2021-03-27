News updates from HT: Vaccination pace sluggish in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vaccination pace sluggish, lack of motivation keeping people away, say doctors

The pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is sluggish in Delhi despite chief minister Arvind Kejriwal mandating that vaccination centres in the city will operate for 12 hours a day, from 9am and 9pm, in all Delhi government-run hospitals. Read more

Madhya Pradesh imposes Sunday curfew in 5 more districts as Covid-19 cases rise

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend Sunday lockdown to Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Sausar, taking the total number of districts under such lockdown to 12. Read more

62k new Covid-19 cases in country, Maharashtra clamps night curfew

Maharashtra on Friday announced the imposition of a night curfew across the state from March 28 in an attempt to curb the outbreak. The state reported 36,902 new cases – highest single-day increase ever. Read more

'Never played for 100s in my life, that's why ended up getting so many': Virat Kohli on his century drought

Virat Kohli said that he scored so many centuries early on in his career because he was never focused on them. Kohli was dismissed for 66 by Adil Rashid in the 2nd ODI against England. Read more

When Neetu Kapoor said she would think of leaving Rishi Kapoor everyday, then change her mind

Actor Neetu Kapoor and her husband, late Rishi Kapoor, were considered one of sweetest couples in Bollywood. She recently held a prayer meet for him, 11 months after his death. Read more

Here's to a healthy meal: Try Masaba Gupta's famous 10-minute yummy simple salad

Fitness enthusiast and fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to social media and shared the recipe for her simple 10-minute seasonal salad and believe us when we say this, it tastes divine. Read more

‘Went to jail, protested to support Bangladesh’s freedom’: PM Modi in Dhaka

Addressing the main golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's Independence, PM Modi said he went to jail while protesting in support of Bangladesh’s freedom. Watch