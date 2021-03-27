When Neetu Kapoor said she would think of leaving Rishi Kapoor everyday, then change her mind

Actor Neetu Kapoor and her husband, late Rishi Kapoor, were considered one of sweetest couples in Bollywood. She recently held a prayer meet for him, 11 months after his death. In a 2017 appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, however, she had spoken about their marriage.

In the show, Neetu said in Hindi, "It's been 37 years and everyday, there is that one moment when I think: Bas, I am leaving." At that moment, the crowd, host Kapil Sharma, and judge Navjot Singh Siddhu burst out laughing. Neetu continued, "But then, there must be so many good qualities in him that I stay back."





On April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for nearly two years, Rishi died in a Mumbai hospital. Neetu remembers him in regular Instagram posts, in which she talks about their days together.

Sharing a clip from the 1975 film Zinda Dil, she mentioned how this was when they performed a dance sequence together for the first time. "Our first dance," she wrote. In January this year, she shared a video of their moments together and wrote: "Justttt Would have been 41 years today."

On Thursday, 11 months after his death, she had written: "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC." She had shared a video of them strolling on the streets of New York.

Also read: Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He now trains stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor; is married

Talking about 2020, Neetu had said that could not have made it this far without her children - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. Posting another throwback picture with Rishi, she had said: "2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON