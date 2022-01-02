News updates from HT: West Bengal to operate flights twice weekly to Delhi, Mumbai and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi, Mumbai twice a week from Tuesday

Amid rising concerns over the Omicron situation in India, the West Bengal government said on Sunday that the state will operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai – two regions that have reported an alarming number of cases of the highly transmissible variant – only twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Read More

PM Modi in Meerut, lays foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, inaugurating a major developmental work of his government in the new year. Read More

Lara Dutta on Steve Harvey asking Harnaaz Sandhu to meow: 'The idea of it wasn't to ask India a bizarre question'

Lara Dutta, actor and former Miss Universe, has opened up about Miss Universe 2021 host Steve Harvey asking Harnaaz Sandhu to mimic an animal at the event. Read More

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant four catches away from joining MS Dhoni in elusive wicketkeeper's club

Yet another Test match offers young India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to script another elusive wicketkeeping century to join the legendary MS Dhoni in an elusive list. Read More

Tata Motors successfully hives off its passenger vehicles business

Tata Motors has successfully hived off and transferred its entire passenger vehicle undertaking to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Read More

Stuck in survival mode? Signs to watch out for

Do you struggle to deal with intrusive, racing and compulsive thoughts and constantly feel the need to keep going even though you are exhausted to the core? Read More