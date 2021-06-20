Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: WHO chief scientist's take on Covid-19 booster shot and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
A beneficiary gets vaccinated at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (AFP)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Will a Covid-19 booster shot be required? Here's what WHO's chief scientist says

As the Delta variant is emerging as new reason for concerns, many countries and pharmaceuticals are thinking of an additional shot of vaccine after complete vaccination. Read more here.

Amitabh Bachchan’s family priest beaten up by police at Vindhyachal temple

The clashes erupted after policemen escorted the Chandauli district magistrate and his family to the temple and performed prayers despite the weekend lockdown. Read more here.

The politics of foreign aid in India

Recent Covid-19 aid to India has stirred a debate. But India neither stopped accepting aid after 2004, nor is accepting aid a sign of weakness. Read more here.

Jackie Shroff on going bankrupt after Boom failed: 'My wife didn't want the house back'

After the Ayesha Shroff produced Boom flopped at the box office, Jackie Shroff and his family found themselves in a erratic financial position. The actor opened up about the impact of the failure. Read more here.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson bags second five-wicket haul in Tests against India, surpasses Ashwin for new WTC record

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson played a crucial part in helping his side bundle out India for 217 in their first innings by claiming a record-breaking five-wicket haul in Southampton. Read more here.

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share an incredible clip of two monkey coming down from the top of a high building with utter ease. The video has now grabbed netizens’ attention and may leave you stunned at the monkeys’ skills. See here.

Watch: Monkey inside Metro train in Delhi; sits next to passengers, climbs pole

