'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share an incredible clip of two monkey coming down from the top of a high building with utter ease. The video has now grabbed netizens’ attention and may leave you stunned at the monkeys’ skills.

The video starts with one of the monkeys climbing down the building without any support and is followed by the second monkey. Both the animals manage to get down in perfect synchronisation and we suggest you to watch this clip while mentally humming the tune from the movie Mission Impossible.

Take a look at the recording:

There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day….. pic.twitter.com/ceciyhKTox — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2021

Shared on June 19, the clip has garnered over 92,000 views and several reactions. While many were stunned to see the acrobatic skills of the monkeys, others compared the animals with the character of SpiderMan. Many also expressed that the monkeys will be a perfect fit for the next Mission Impossible movie.

“Feels like playing some old video game lol!” wrote one Twitter user. “This would be even better with the Mission Impossible music,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Spiderman after seeing this 😂 pic.twitter.com/OuBmA52bVK — Biharigalli (@biharigalli) June 19, 2021

What are your thoughts on this video?