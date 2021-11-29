News updates on HT: Param Bir Singh's bailable warrant cancelled and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bailable warrant cancelled against Param Bir Singh, asked to deposit ₹15k in CM relief fund

The commission investigating corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday cancelled a bailable warrant against ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Read more

Tribute to farmers who died: Tikait on passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill in LS

As the Lok Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in Parliament on Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the bill is a tribute to the 750 farmers who passed away during the ongoing agitation that started in November last year. Read more

SC asks Delhi-NCR govts to immediately comply with directions of pollution panel

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its concern over rising air pollution levels in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). Read more

‘They should be spoken of in the same breath': Karthik makes tall claim, says India star as great as legendary Kapil Dev

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik, after the end of Day 4 of the ongoing India-New Zealand Test match, has drawn a parallel between legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev and modern-day great R Ashwin, saying the two “should be spoken of in the same breath". Read more

Spider-Man: No Way Home to arrive in India a day before US on December 16

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is arriving a day early in India. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on December 17, will now release on December 16. Read more

World's largest car maker sees production slide significantly. Here's why

Toyota Motor Corp, the world's No. 1 carmaker, has found going especially tough in recent times owing to the global shortage in semiconductor chip which has also affected almost every other vehicle manufacturer. Read more

How Covid-stricken Czech prez named Petr Fiala new PM in an unusual ceremony

Right-winger Petr Fiala was named Czech Republic's new prime minister in an unusual ceremony. Wheelchair-bound President Milos Zeman spoke from behind a plastic barrier as he has Covid-19. Watch here