Spider-Man: No Way Home to arrive in India a day before US on December 16

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is arriving a day early in India. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on December 17, will now release on December 16.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news on Monday. “#Xclusiv... SPIDER-MAN TO ARRIVE EARLY... #Sony Pictures Entertainment India have decided to release #SpiderMan: #NoWayHome a day early in #India: on [Thu] 16 Dec 2021, before #USA... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #Marvel #SpiderManNoWayHome NEW POSTER,” he wrote.

The film is Spider-Man/Peter Parker's third solo adventure. It also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Marissa Tomei and others. There are also rumours that the earlier versions of Spider-Man--Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield--will also be seen in the movie. However, both have denied being part of it.

In an interview with GQ, when asked about it, Andrew Garfield said, “I am not. Listen, at this point... I’m done. We’ll all out find out when the movie comes out and we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy. Or someone will say, 'I told you so' and another person will say, 'I told you so'. We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance."

Also read: Simu Liu reveals before Shang-Chi, he was seen in a Spider-Man suit but not in a Marvel film

He had also said the same in Variety's October issue. Andrew had said, “I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well.”

Tobey starred in Sam Raimi's two Spider-Man films with Kirsten Dunst as MJ. Later, Andrew Garfield got his own two The Amazing Spider-Man movie, co-starring Emma Stone. The film did not receive a lot of love but Andrew's performance as Peter Parker was lauded by most.

Therefore, fans are hoping to see all three versions of Spider-Man unite. Theories and in-depth analyses of trailers and TV spots have arrived online, looking for clues and hints for the same.