Simu Liu reveals before Shang-Chi, he was seen in a Spider-Man suit but not in a Marvel film

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might have played Spider-Man on-screen but did you know, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings star Simu Liu used to put on the superhero suit once as well?

Making his debut on Saturday Night Live, Simu Liu in his monologue revealed that ten years ago, he had a job in which he was supposed to dress up as Spider-Man for children's birthday parties and revealed how a seven-year-old broke his spirits.

“I really can't believe my life right now because ten years ago, I actually had a job dressing up as Spider-Man for kids' birthday parties which meant parents would pay me to entertain their kids while they were day-drinking. I'll never forget this one birthday boy's name. It was Trevor and I don't want to say anything bad about him but let's just say he was a real Trevor,” he recalled.

“Kept kicking and screaming 'You're not Spider-Man, you're not Spider-Man.' Look, I don't know if you've been ever kicked by a seven-year-old while wearing a 30-dollar Walmart Spider-Man suit, but it will break you. It will break your spirit. But it also lit a fire under me and I don't know where he is now but Trevor, if you're watching, I just want to say ‘You were right, I am not Spider-Man. I am Shang-Chi, b**ch,’” he added.

Simu also recalled that he had approached Marvel on Twitter. “In 2014, I tweeted ‘Hey Marvel, great job with Captain America and Thor. At the time, the tweet got about 10 likes.” He then said that he worked hard and five years later, he got a call from the studio. “After I got the part, I went online and tweeted, ‘thanks for getting back to me.’ Clearly, I'm Canadian.”

Also read: Shang-Chi star Simu Liu trolls Spider-Man No Way Home leak with new tweet: ‘If you look closely...'

Shang-Chi: The Legend of Ten Rings became the first Marvel film with an all-Asian cast. The film, in India, opened to ₹3.25 cr on its first day while collecting ₹18.18 crore gross by the end of its opening week, as revealed by Taran Adarsh.