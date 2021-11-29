Tribute to farmers who died: Rakesh Tikait on passage of Farm Laws Repeal Bill in Lok Sabha

As the Lok Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, in Parliament on Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the bill is a tribute to the 750 farmers who passed away during the ongoing agitation that started in November last year.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, which is meant to officially revoke the Centre's three farm laws, was tabled by Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, the first day of the winter session of Parliament. The bill was passed without any discussion amid uproar from Opposition parties.

Speaking about the repeal move of the government, Tikait said the farmers’ agitation will continue. “The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is a tribute to the 750 farmers who died during the agitation. MSP (minimum support price) continues to be the bug. The protest will continue as other issues, including MSP, are pending," Tikait said.

Earlier in the day, the BKU spokesperson said farmer unions will not leave protest sites, mostly along the borders of Delhi, without talking to the Centre.

Highlighting that the farmer unions will open up the avenues for these talks, Tikait said the Centre wants farmers to end their agitation without reaching out to them.

He also said that with a solution found for the three farm laws, the Centre should now talk about the damage that has been done in the past year. “The issue will not end if the Centre wants to settle the matter with deceitful, false statements.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress, have sought a debate on the bill following which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that can happen when there is order in the House. The bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha at 2pm on Monday.