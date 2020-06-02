News updates with Hindustan Times at 9 pm: France says will deliver Rafale to India on time despite Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:21 IST

France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19

France has said that it will deliver Rafale fighter jets to the Indian Air Force on time despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

6,500 Pak terrorists among foreign fighters in Afghanistan; LeT, JeM play key role: UN report

There are some 6,500 Pakistani nationals among the foreign terrorists operating in Afghanistan and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) play a key role in bringing foreign fighters into the war-torn country, according to a UN report. Read more

After officials test Covid-19 +ve, airports’ body AAI shuts office till June 4

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sealed its office in Delhi till June 4 after four of its officials tested positive for coronavirus. The sanitisation drive is underway. Read more

India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector

PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping should keep channels of communication open. The two countries can’t be adversaries forever. Read more

Cricket set to return in July: England to face West Indies in 3 Test series

The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on Tuesday 9 June, travelling to Emirates Old Trafford for quarantining and training. This will be their base for a three-week period before moving to the Ageas Bowl for the start of the first Test. Read more

Akshay Kumar’s Covid-19 ad, shot during lockdown, released: Actor encourages people to go to work, be ‘atmanirbhar’

The public service advertisement actor Akshay Kumar shot for during the coronavirus lockdown has been released. The one-and-a-half minute advertisement was shared by the Press Information Bureau on Twitter. Read more

DigiLocker bug risked info of over 38m accounts

Government’s DigiLocker app was found to have a bug that put the information of over 38 million account holders at risk by enabling hackers to easily surpass the app’s authentication system. Read more