After officials test Covid-19 +ve, airports’ body AAI shuts office till June 4

The offices is situated in the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in the Jor Bagh area.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:28 IST
On April 22, the civil aviation ministry wing of the Bhawan was sealed for three days after an employee of the ministry tested positive for the disease. (File photo)
         

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sealed its office in Delhi till June 4 after four of its officials tested positive for coronavirus. The sanitisation drive is underway.

The offices is situated in the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which also houses civil aviation ministry office, in the Jor Bagh area.

“Four AAI employees have tested positive. Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan has been sealed till June 4 for a thorough sanitisation,” officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

On April 22, the civil aviation ministry wing of the Bhawan was sealed for three days after an employee of the ministry tested positive for the disease.

