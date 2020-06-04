News updates from Hindustan Times: Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September and all the latest news

Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September

Two specially modified Boeing-777 aircraft, capable of countering missile threats, will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Air India One fleet by September-end, two people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. Read more

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold India-Australia Virtual Summit with Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday to focus on the positive trajectory in bilateral relations. Read more

Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan

Terror groups Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been expanding their footprint in Afghanistan as part of a carefully-crafted strategy of Pakistan’s deep state to fuel terrorism in Kabul and beyond irrespective of how the US-Taliban peace process pans out, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times. Read more

‘Facing results of three years of immature leadership’: Mattis rips into Trump

Ex-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis condemned his former boss, President Donald Trump, over his aggressive rhetoric and strategy to quell protests that erupted after the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. Read more

Diet Sabya gives history lesson in gandi copies with posts of Madhuri Dixit, Band of Boys ripping of Versace, FRIENDS. Designers hit back

Indian fashion fraternity’s self-appointed watchdog, Diet Sabya, has finally started reposting again and is giving us all lessons in the history of ‘Gandi copies’. Read more

’83 the movie: The sons also rise

Perhaps you have heard of Chirag Patil, the 33-year old actor of Marathi films and TV serials. Or perhaps you haven’t. But you certainly will hear and see Patil in director Kabir Khan’s 83—the much-awaited film starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev—where he plays the role of one of the Indian cricketers. Read more

When Jennifer Aniston recalled her only meeting with Angelina Jolie, told her ‘Brad is so excited to be working with you’

Angelina Jolie has spent almost her entire professional life being a tabloid favourite, and on her 45th birthday, much of the discussion around her remains restricted to her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Read more