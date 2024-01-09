NewsClick case: Accused HR Amit Chakravarty allowed to turn approver

Delhi's Patiala House court on Tuesday granted permission to NewsClick's human resources (HR) department chief Amit Chakravarty to turn an approver in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case lodged against the news portal over allegations of receiving foreign funds through Chinese firms to ‘disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity’ of the country. NewsClick HR Head Amit Chakravarty (HT_PRINT)

The court also granted pardon to Chakravarty over an application he recently moved to seek the court's permission to turn an approver. Chakravarty's move could spell trouble for NewsClick's editor-in-chief and founder Prabir Purkayastha.

The HR head also claimed that he was in possession of "material information" about the case which he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police.

The development came days after the court granted Delhi Police a 60-day extension of judicial custody to complete its investigation into the case against Chakravarty and Purkayastha.

Both the accused were arrested in October last year after the police concluded raids at around 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states including residences of journalists associated with the news portal.

They were charged with terrorism under UAPA, while, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted its searches on the firm's premises. A case under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has also been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the FIR, the news portal was being allegedly funded by Chinese firms to propagate pro-China agenda. It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Following the raids, 46 individuals, including nine female journalists, were questioned by the police.

(With inputs from agencies)