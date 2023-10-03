NewsClick raid LIVE Updates: Delhi Police searches homes of six journalists linked to news portal
- None of the journalist linked to Newsclick have been arrested so far, the Delhi Police said.
A special cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday raided the homes of at least six journalists in connection with the case related to the alleged foreign funding of news portal NewsClick. It is, however, unclear whether the action was taken in connection with the ongoing probe of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or whether the special cell has filed a new case. No arrests have been made so far, according to the police. The ED is probing “fraudulent” foreign funds infusion of over ₹86 crore into the company that runs the portal. In August, the investigation agency had attached a flat linked to NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayashta’s in New Delhi’s Saket. It had also raided Purkayastha’s premises in September 2021.
- Tue, 03 Oct 2023 11:31 AM
Press Club of India condemn police action
The Press Club of India said that it is "deeply concerned" about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists associated with NewsClick.
"We are monitoring the developments and will be releasing a detailed statement," the body wrote on X. “The PCI stand in solidarity with the journalists and demand the government to come out with details.”
- Tue, 03 Oct 2023 11:26 AM
Some journalists linked to Newsclick brought to Delhi Police office
Some journalists linked to NewsClick have been brought to the Delhi Police Special Cell's office at Lodhi Road, reports PTI. Officials said that the police have recovered the dump data from the laptops and mobile phones of the journalists.
- Tue, 03 Oct 2023 11:20 AM
Journalists Abhisar Sharma among those raided
Abhisar Sharma, one of the journalists, wrote on social media platform X: “Delhi Police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and phone…”
- Tue, 03 Oct 2023 11:15 AM
Delhi Police Special Cell conducts raids at several locations linked to 'NewsClick' in Delhi-NCR
Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting raids at several locations linked to news portal 'NewsClick' in Delhi-NCR.
NewsClick is alleged to have received dubious funds to spread Chinese propaganda. The allegation was levelled against the portal following a report in the New York Times.