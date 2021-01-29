Next decade crucial, MPs must hold talks accordingly: PM Modi at Budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is hopeful that members of both Houses will contribute effectively during the Budget session of Parliament.

Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which is being boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, the Prime Minister said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future and this should be kept in mind while holding discussions in Parliament.

“... This is the first session of the decade and for the bright future of India, this decade is crucial. Therefore, from the start, there should be efforts made to ensure the realisation of the aspirations of those who dreamt of a free India,” he said.

The Prime Minister went on to say , “This is a golden opportunity. We should make the most of this decade and there should be discussions and presentations of all kinds of ideas.”

Urging the MPs to fulfil their responsibilities, he said they have been elected to Parliament by the people and they should make the most of being here while abiding by the propriety of democracy. He expressed hope that MPs will not hold back from discharging their duties of fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

“This is aBbudget session. This has probably happened for the first time in the history of India that four to five mini budgets were presented in 2020. It was a year of mini budgets and this ( budget presentation) will be seen in sequence of those mini budgets,” he said.