Next wave can't be predicted, says WHO regional director on India Covid situation

As the Covid-19 graph of India is plateauing, this is a time to be more cautious and get vaccinated at the first available opportunity, regional director of World Health Organization, South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said. The next surge — a possible third wave of the pandemic — can not be predicted but can be prevented and India must work towards that, Dr Singh said. The situation continues to be of concern and challenge, she said, though the number of daily infections in India is declining steadily.

"This surge has put an immense burden on already overwhelmed health services. We are now witnessing a plateau and even a decline in cases in some parts of India. The situation continues to be of concern and challenge," she said.

"Lesson learned from this surge is at no cost can we let our guards down. We must take the Covid-19 vaccine at the first available opportunity. While we can't predict the next surge but we can prevent it, which we must," she added.

From the peak of May when daily cases rose above 4 lakh, India's daily rise has now dropped below 2 lakh. On Sunday, 1.65 lakh new Covid-19 cases were recorded — the lowest in 46 days. The positivity rate too has remained below the 10 per cent-mark for the sixth consecutive day.