Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Next wave can't be predicted, says WHO regional director on India Covid situation
india news

Next wave can't be predicted, says WHO regional director on India Covid situation

Vaccination at the first available opportunity will be India's way to prevent another wave, the timing of which can't be predicted, director of World Health Organization, South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 02:40 PM IST
A health worker collects swab sample from a passenger for Covid-19 testing at Patna railway station.(PTI)

As the Covid-19 graph of India is plateauing, this is a time to be more cautious and get vaccinated at the first available opportunity, regional director of World Health Organization, South-East Asia, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said. The next surge — a possible third wave of the pandemic — can not be predicted but can be prevented and India must work towards that, Dr Singh said. The situation continues to be of concern and challenge, she said, though the number of daily infections in India is declining steadily.

"This surge has put an immense burden on already overwhelmed health services. We are now witnessing a plateau and even a decline in cases in some parts of India. The situation continues to be of concern and challenge," she said.

"Lesson learned from this surge is at no cost can we let our guards down. We must take the Covid-19 vaccine at the first available opportunity. While we can't predict the next surge but we can prevent it, which we must," she added.

From the peak of May when daily cases rose above 4 lakh, India's daily rise has now dropped below 2 lakh. On Sunday, 1.65 lakh new Covid-19 cases were recorded — the lowest in 46 days. The positivity rate too has remained below the 10 per cent-mark for the sixth consecutive day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP